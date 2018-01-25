21 More Flu Deaths Bring NC's Total To 67

There were 21 flu deaths in North Carolina last week to bring the total this flu season to 67.

The 21 deaths happened between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week's total was twice as many from the previous week, when there were 10 deaths from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13.

One of the deaths was a 6-year-old girl in Cary, who died just days after feeling flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The season began on Oct. 1.

