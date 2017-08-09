2,500 Guilford Co. Students To Get Smart Phones Through Project

Some Guilford County Schools are linking with the Sprint 1Million Project to give students free smart phones so they can access the internet.
The project will give 2,500 smart phones to eligible GCS ninth-graders in 14 schools who have limited or no internet access at home. The students will be able to use the phones and 3 GB data plans through their senior year in high school. They can also be used as a hotspot to connect other devices to the internet.
Participating schools are:
- Andrews High
- Doris Henderson Newcomers School
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- Greene Education Center
- High Point Central High
- Kearns Academy at Central
- Middle College at Bennett
- Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University
- Page High
- Pruette SCALE
- SCALE Greensboro
- Smith High
- Twilight
“This opportunity will help students connect to resources they may need outside of school, such as our Brainfuse online homework help and other materials,” says Chief of Staff Nora Carr. “We want to find new ways provide students with greater access to the digital world.”
Parents at the participating schools will receive more information about the project after traditional schools start on Aug. 28. The devices will be distributed to students at the end of September.
