27-Year-Old Winston-Salem Man Found Dead

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A 27-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in his Winston-Salem apartment.

A welfare check was requested for Maurice Layton McCullin by his family after they couldn't contact him. Officers found McCullin at his home on the 100 block of Weatherwood Court. There is no immediately apparent cause of death.

McCullin was taken to Baptist Medical Center where an autopsy will be performed.

The case is still under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this crime contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

