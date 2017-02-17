290 Students Miss Class At NC School On 'Day Without Immigrants'

Classroom.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 290 of 670 students at Hodge Road Elementary School called out Thursday as part of the “Day Without Immigrants” protest.

Parents of those students contacted Principal Felix Keyes and said the absences were related to the nation-wide protest.

Wake County School released a statement in response to the protest that said:

Wake County Public School System believes in a diverse school community that is inviting, respectful, inclusive and supportive. We are aware that some of our students are away from school to participate in nationwide protest efforts. We respect that right. We are also providing a normal and full day of learning and teaching.

Hodges Road is a Spanish dual language immersion magnet school.

