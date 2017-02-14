2WTK: What Should You Do In A Dog Attack?

Greensboro Police are investigating a pitbull attack that happened Tuesday morning. They say a 19-month-old toddler was attacked in his backyard by two pit bulls from next door.

His mother called 911. When police got to the scene, they shot one of the dogs. Animal Control captured the other one and put it down.

Neighbors who saw the attack tried yelling and throwing things at the dogs to stop them.

And that got us thinking: is there a safe way to intervene in a dog attack?

Your reaction might be to rush right in and try and help the person, or even another animal that's being attacked.

But trainer Jan Wilson, who owns Dog-Gone Fun in Kernersville, says the first thing you should do is try distracting the dog; yelling at it to see if it will back away.

If it doesn't you can rush in, but make sure you have a barrier...like a trash can, or a pillow if you're inside to but between the dog, yourself and the person being attacked.

"It kind of diffuses the situation," Wilson says. "It protects you. Even if it's a trash can or something you can hold out in front of you. So, when the dog comes toward you, obviously, he's not going to get you, he's going to get the trash can."

If you're getting attacked, your reaction might be to hit the dog or try running away but Wilson says that could actually aggravate the dog even more.

She says the best thing you can do is be quiet, don't make eye contact and cross your arms. You can also curl up in a ball, making sure your head and and chest are protected. That goes for adults and children.

"All dogs can bite. They can be surprised, they can be stepped on and snap without even thinking about it."

In the case in Greensboro with the toddler, the investigators are still trying to figure out how the dogs got in the backyard and what led to the attack.

