3 Arrested, Stolen Guns Used In Richard Childress Home Break In: Sheriff

From left, Niquan Victorin, Chantz Hines and Armeka Spinks

LEXINGTON, NC - Three men have been arrested in the Richard Childress home break-in from last month.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Niquan Victorin, Chantz Hines and Armeka Spinks on Dec. 29 in connection with robbing Childress' home on Dec. 17. All three were arrested and charged with one count each of Attempted 1st Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Trespassing.

Victorin, 20, and Hines, 18, have a Winston-Salem address. Spinks, 18, carries a Salisbury address.

All three were placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $250,000.00 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Jan. 29.

Deputies responded to an Attempted Burglary on Hampton Road around 10:30 on the night of the 17th. Three suspects were armed with guns and tried to break into the home, which was occupied.

Investigators learned that the three guns matching the description of those used in the Attempted Burglary had been reported stolen to Winston-Salem Police just days before on Dec. 15.

Investigators said Childress armed himself and fired shots at the suspects. Sheriff Grice said it does not appear that any of the suspects were injured before getting away.

Grice said due to the NC Castle Doctrine a person has the right to defend themselves against this type of intrusion. Childress told Grice that he felt, “the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment.”

