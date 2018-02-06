3 Charged in High Point Human Trafficking Case

Michael Craddock, left, and Tommy Woods. William Dorner was also charged.

HIGH POINT, NC - Three men have been charged in connection with a human trafficking case in High Point.

Michael Craddock and Tommy Woods of Archdale and William Dorner of High Point were all charged in a case stemming from last weekend.

Police say they were able to catch these men after a concerned neighbor called 911 reporting a suspicious car. The car was stopping in several driveways but no one was getting in or out @WFMY https://t.co/8CQmWmpDtr — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 6, 2018

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Police were called to the 600 block of Piedmont Crossing Drive to look into a suspicious car driving around the neighborhood. The call referenced a gray mid-2000s Ford Taurus was pulling in and out of several driveways with no one getting out.

Police found Craddock and Woods in the car in the driveway of Dorner's home. Craddock said he brought a friend over to pick up money.

An investigation found it was a prostitution set up after a 19-year-old Archdale woman was being held against her will inside the home. The girl was not charged.

Craddock, 22, was charged with Felony Human Trafficking and given a $50,000 bond with a March 2 court date.

Woods, 52, was charged with Conspiring to Commit Prostitution and given a $5,000 bond and a March 2 court date.

Dorner, 61, was charged with misdemeanor Solicitation for Prostitution and given a citation.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY