3 Children In Hospital After Tractor-Trailer Hits SUV In Liberty: Police

LIBERTY, N.C. -- Police say three small children were taken to Moses Cone Hospital and Brenner Children's Hospital after a tractor-trailer hit and flipped their SUV on Saturday night.
The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Street and Swannanoa Avenue.
Liberty Police said in a release Sunday morning, they do not know the conditions of the children.
Police say charges may be filed against the tractor-trailer driver, who is not suspected of being impaired.
Highway Patrol is helping Liberty Police Department with the investigation.
