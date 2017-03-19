3 Children In Hospital After Tractor-Trailer Hits SUV In Liberty: Police

LIBERTY, N.C. -- Police say three small children were taken to Moses Cone Hospital and Brenner Children's Hospital after a tractor-trailer hit and flipped their SUV on Saturday night.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Street and Swannanoa Avenue.

Liberty Police said in a release Sunday morning, they do not know the conditions of the children.

Police say charges may be filed against the tractor-trailer driver, who is not suspected of being impaired.

Highway Patrol is helping Liberty Police Department with the investigation.

