3 Found Dead After House Fire In Yadkin Co.

Fire (Photo: Custom)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- Three people have died after a house fire in Yadkin County. It happened Tuesday at a house on Bowen Road in Yadkinville.

Firefighters found the bodies inside the house. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office, SBI agents, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fire.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. They also have not released the names of the victims at this time.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)