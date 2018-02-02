3 Injured In Caswell Co. School Bus Rollover Crash In Orange Co.

Caswell County Schools bus crashes

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Thirteen people, including nine students, were on board when a school activity bus carrying special-needs students rolled over during a crash Friday afternoon in Orange County, according to authorities.

According to authorities, bus number 8006 was carrying students from the Caswell County Schools system. Three students were taken to UNC Medical Center with minor injuries, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. as the bus was heading north on Efland Cedar Grove Road near Highland Farm Road.

“The bus traveled off the roadway on the ride side of the road, then was overcorrected, traveling back onto the roadway left of the center line,” the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.” The bus traveled off on the left side of the roadway striking a ditch bank and partially rolling on its side before coming to rest in the ditch.

The students were from Bartlett Yancey High School and had been to Durham for a field trip, troopers said.

Earlier reports said that all 13 people aboard were injured.

