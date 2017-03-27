3 NC Towns on Best College Basketball Cities List

Duke takes on UNC (Photo: WFMY News 2)

CULLOWHEE -- March means sports fans' thoughts turn to college basketball. Where is the best city for those hoop fans to live? The website WalletHub.com has crunched numbers and provides a list of what it reports are the Best & Worst Cities for College Basketball Fans in 2017.

North Carolina has three cities in the top 10. Chapel Hill at No. 1 and Durham at No. 3 probably wouldn’t raise any eyebrows. The No. 10 pick may – Cullowhee.

The Jackson County town of about 9,500, according to the 2010 census, is the home of Western Carolina University with 10,805 students and men's and women's basketball teams that combined this past season to win only 17 of their 62 games.

So how did Cullowhee score a Top 10 finish in the WalletHub.com study?

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzales said in an email interview that factors beyond the won-loss record are taken into account when identifying the top cities for college basketball fans.

"Western Carolina has about a 50 percent win percentage over the last three seasons," Gonzales said. "Not the best, but certainly better than almost 150 teams analyzed in the 30th or 40th percentile. The team has a large social media following relative to the size of the school/town, which certainly helps. It also has the ability to fit a large chunk of its student population into its arena, something that Cameron Indoor certainly can't boast!

"As Cullowhee exemplifies, teams with decent play and followings can certainly climb to the top, as well."

The Criteria

WalletHub analysts looked at 291 U.S. cities that have at least one NCAA Division I basketball team and used seven metrics on which to base its rankings:

* number of Division I basketball teams

* performance level of team(s) during the past three seasons

* number of Division I championship wins

* number of regular-season championships

* minimum season ticket price

* fan engagement (number of Twitter followers, Facebook likes, per capita)

* stadium capacity

WALLETHUB'S TOP 10

1. Chapel Hill

2. Los Angeles

3. Durham

4. Bloomington, Indiana

5. Philadelphia

6. East Lansing, Michigan

7. Lawrence, Kansas

8. Lexington, Kentucky

9. Storrs, Connecticut.

10. Cullowhee

WalletHub listed New Britain, Connecticut, as the worst city for college basketball fans.

Here's the complete WalletHub rankings.

