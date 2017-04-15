3 Safety Tips To Remember Before You Hit The Water

With the weather getting nicer in the Triad, more people will be out swimming and boating on the lakes. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- With the weather getting nicer in the Triad, more people will be out swimming and boating on the lakes.

Lake Brandt was packed Saturday with families soaking up the sun.

But even when the water looks calm, Sgt. Anthony Passmore with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission says it can still be very dangerous.

On Saturday, officials in Yadkin County found the body of a missing boater.

Passmore says it's a tragic reminder of the hazards that the water presents.

Before you even get in the water, Passmore says you should do these three things:

Make sure everyone in your group has a life jacket and make sure they fit. Check your boat and all your equipment to make sure it all works. Make sure you tell someone where you're going and when you're coming back just in case something happens.

Passmore says it only takes a split second for an accident to happen on the water.

"There are no lanes out there for boats to be in. There are no stop lights or stop signs or things like that. You have boats going in many different directions at a lot of different speeds," said Passmore. "You have to keep your head on a swivel. Be aware of what's around you and who is around you at all times."

If you're ever in a situation where you do fall in the water, Passmore says you should try to stay calm and conserve your energy.

Hold on to your boat and wait for help.

