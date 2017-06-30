3 Stories To Snack On For Friday, June 30

Here's three headlines from earlier you can quickly check out over lunch:

NC Bill Would Let School Bus Cameras Catch Illegal Passers

The House late Thursday agreed to Senate legislation allowing counties to adopt ordinances to cite motorists by using stop-arm camera images as evidence.

Shark Bites Fisherman At NC Pier

A shark is caught at a pier on Wrightsville Beach. Bryan Davis photo.

A man was bitten by a shark at a Wrightsville Beach pier Thursday night.

National Guard Pilot Brings Dad On Final Flight Before Retiring

National Guard pilot CW3 Joseph Shiver Jr. takes his dad Joseph Shiver Sr. on his last flight before retirement (Photo: WLTX)

"I called him up and I said, 'Dad, I want you to fly with me on my last flight, because you started my career and I want you to end my career with me,'" Shiver Jr. said.

