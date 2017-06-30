3 Stories To Snack On For Friday, June 30

Here's three headlines from earlier you can quickly check out over lunch:
NC Bill Would Let School Bus Cameras Catch Illegal Passers
The House late Thursday agreed to Senate legislation allowing counties to adopt ordinances to cite motorists by using stop-arm camera images as evidence.
Shark Bites Fisherman At NC Pier
A man was bitten by a shark at a Wrightsville Beach pier Thursday night.
National Guard Pilot Brings Dad On Final Flight Before Retiring
"I called him up and I said, 'Dad, I want you to fly with me on my last flight, because you started my career and I want you to end my career with me,'" Shiver Jr. said.
