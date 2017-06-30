WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

3 Stories To Snack On For Friday, June 30

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:00 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

Here's three headlines from earlier you can quickly check out over lunch:

NC Bill Would Let School Bus Cameras Catch Illegal Passers

The House late Thursday agreed to Senate legislation allowing counties to adopt ordinances to cite motorists by using stop-arm camera images as evidence.

Shark Bites Fisherman At NC Pier

A man was bitten by a shark at a Wrightsville Beach pier Thursday night.

National Guard Pilot Brings Dad On Final Flight Before Retiring

"I called him up and I said, 'Dad, I want you to fly with me on my last flight, because you started my career and I want you to end my career with me,'" Shiver Jr. said.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories