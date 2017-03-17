3 Tractor-Trailers Crash On I-77 In Surry County

(Photo: File, Custom)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County EMS Officials say three tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck on I-77 northbound in Surry County.

It happened around noon on Friday. EMS says one of the semis hit another and caused a chain reaction. They say the driver of the first tractor-trailer that wrecked was trapped in his truck for 20 minutes. EMS says he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

EMS says one one else was hurt in the accident.

