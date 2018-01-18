WFMY
3 Tractor-Trailers Overturned By Wind On I-77

WFMY News 2 Digtal , WFMY 9:32 AM. EST January 18, 2018

SURRY COUNTY, NC - The state Highway Patrol is reporting three tractor-trailers were overturned by high winds on I-77 north near the Virginia/North Carolina line Thursday morning. 

Traffic is backed up into North Carolina and the trucks can't be moved until the winds subside.

The Dept. of Transportation recommends avoiding the accident by using I-74 and U.S. 52.

No injuries have been reported so far.

