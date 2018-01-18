3 Tractor-Trailers Overturned By Wind On I-77

SURRY COUNTY, NC - The state Highway Patrol is reporting three tractor-trailers were overturned by high winds on I-77 north near the Virginia/North Carolina line Thursday morning.
High winds have overturned 3 tractor trailers I-77 NB in Va near MMs 1 & 2. Trucks cannot be moved until winds subside; backups expected into NC, avoid area!— NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) January 18, 2018
Traffic is backed up into North Carolina and the trucks can't be moved until the winds subside.
The Dept. of Transportation recommends avoiding the accident by using I-74 and U.S. 52.
No injuries have been reported so far.
