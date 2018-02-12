3 Triad Women Arrested in Alamance Co. Prostitution Sting

From left, Charresse House, Jessica Jones and Passion Adams.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC - Three Triad women were arrested as part of a prostitution sting set up by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office last week.

Deputies arranged an undercover operation at a home in Graham and used social media to lure the three and arrest them onsite. Deputies picked an undisclosed location because of complaints of prostitution in the area.

RELATED: Grandfather's Tip Leads To Human Trafficking Bust in Alamance Co.

Charresse House, Jessica Jones and Passion Adams were arrested Friday, Feb. 9.

House and Adams were charged with one count of prostitution. Jones was charged with one count of Prostitution and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jones also had a warrant out for failing to appear in court.

RELATED: Selling Girls | Yes, Human Trafficking Happens in the Triad

Jones and Adams have Greensboro addresses. House has a Mebane address.

A release said the purpose of the operation was two-fold as prostitution has links to both illegal drugs and human trafficking. According to statistics provided by the area Heath Department, Alamance County has seen an uptick in cases of sexually transmitted diseases.

The SBI, Graham police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security all helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFMY