WFMY
Close

3 Wanted for Shooting, Robbery at Burlington Barber Shop: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:41 AM. EST January 25, 2017

BURLINGTON — Three males entered High Profile Barber Shop in Burlington and one shot another man in a robbery attempt according to the Burlington Police Department.

A release from the BPD says the men are described as black males between the ages of 16 and 25 years old. Tuesday night around 9 p.m., the three came into the shop at 523 South Graham Hopedale Road and demanded money before one pulled out a gun and shot a man. The suspects have not been found as of Wednesday morning.

The victim, Johnny Gilchrist Jr., is in serious but stable condition. 

Anyone with information should contact the BPD at 336-229-3500, Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100, or text 8398 to 274637 for a Text-A-Tip method. 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories