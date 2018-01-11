3 Ways To Protect Your Kids From Sex Trafficking Predators

trafficking victim

3 Tips To Protect Your Kids From Sex Trafficking Predators (Blanca – Solo Hit)

Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. As a community, we want to destroy the alliances of people who capture kids and force them into these situations. And as parents, you want protect your kids from falling prey to these predators.

Kids tend to live what they learn. So this means that when you teach your kids how to be confident and assertive and you’re generous with your love for them then you’re letting your kids know that they’re valued. And kids who feel important and valued fight stronger against the bad in the world.

Here are 3 tips that you can start using today to help protect your kids from being easily victimized.

1) Let your kids tell you ‘No’. And then respect their “no”. Look, I know it’s hard to accept. I’ve got 2 kids myself so being told no can be a bitter pill. But, realize that you want your kids to mean “no” when they say “no”. Now, I’m not saying that your kids can no to brushing their teeth. I’m saying to let your kids have decision making power for themselves and they have to be able to tell you no within reason. If they’re comfortable telling you no then they’ll be more comfortable telling other adults no.

2) Teach your kids to question authority. Now, before you blast me. Hear me out. Just because an adult makes a request doesn’t mean that your kids have to listen. Teach your kids the difference between a reasonable and unreasonable request. Such as asking your kid to keep secrets from you. When your kids understand the difference between a reasonable and unreasonable request then they’ll be able to figure out if the adult has their best interests.

3) Support your kids when they speak up for themselves. It’s hard for most kids to be assertive, particularly to adults. When your kids know you got their back then that will give them that confidence to not let people take advantage of them.

The point is you want your kids to protect themselves from people who don’t have their best intentions. And since you can’t be with them every second of the day, give them the life skills so they can keep themselves safer.

Blanca Cobb is a body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

