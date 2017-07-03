3-Year-Old NC Girl Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Car

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Officials say a three-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital after police found her unresponsive in a family vehicle.

According to officials, Mooresville Police responded to a call from a neighborhood along North Main Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive girl. She was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Officials did not say what caused the girl to be in at an unresponsive state.

