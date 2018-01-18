30-Foot Waves Possible On The Washington Coast

Windy Washington coast (Photo: KING)

A storm bringing rain and wind to Puget Sound has a different plan for our coastline on Thursday. It’s bringing in a swell that could cause beach erosion, flood concerns, and large sneaker waves.

The National Weather Service tweeted out wave heights from an ocean buoy about 345 miles away from Aberdeen. Here are what those heights were on Wednesday:

“Wave height at the buoy about 345 miles west of Aberdeen ( Buoy 46005 ) for the last 12 hours. 10 am 23 feet Noon 27 feet 2 pm 35 feet 4 pm 37 feet 6 pm 40 feet 8 pm 39 feet 10 pm 40 feet #wawx”

The highest wave height looks to hit the central and northern coast, but places like Westport, Ocean Shores, and Astoria in Oregon will see a brunt of the action as well. It looks like wave heights between 10-30 feet will move up and down the Washington coastline on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service tweeted updated reports from three different buoys:

"Buoy reports this hour

Buoy 29 ( about 22 miles west of the mouth of the Columbia R. ) 30 ft.

Buoy 211 ( Grays Harbor buoy ) 31 ft.

Buoy 41 ( about 52 miles northwest of Aberdeen ) 31 ft. #wawx"

High tides on Thursday are 1:25 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. These are the times when we could see damage along river mouths and area beaches, with erosion will be the biggest factor.

Wave heights are expected to drop to 10-16 feet on Friday and 8-12 feet on Saturday.

Please be careful if you decide to go to the coast Thursday or Friday this week.

