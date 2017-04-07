3,000 Meals Heading To Lumberton For Hurricane Victims

Winston-Salem Rescue Mission packages meals to be sent to Lumberton. (Photo: Custom)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A truck packed with food for Hurricane victims leaves the Triad early Saturday morning.

Vegetables. Soups. Desserts. All the food was donated to Helping Hands Ministry in Lexington. Winston-Salem Rescue Mission also contributed to the effort.

The food will be going to a food bank called My Refuge in Lumberton.

Altogether, more than three thousands meals were donated for Hurricane Matthew victims.

Many people still aren't back home after devastating flooding last year.

