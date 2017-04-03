$30M Stadium Coming To Downtown High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Downtown High Point is getting a $30 million multi-purpose stadium.
The High Point City Council approved the purchase of land in the downtown area at a meeting on Monday.
The stadium would be built on a site bordered by Elm, Gatewood, Lindsay, and English Streets. It would seat approximately 5,000 for baseball and 7,500 for concerts and other events. Construction could begin as early as fall 2017, and the first game could be scheduled for spring 2019.
According to a release, a community leader is working to recruit an Atlantic League professional baseball team to make the stadium its home.
The city says the new site will not increase taxes.
Forward High Point is leading the stadium effort, which is a key part in the revitalization plan for the city.
The city council hopes the stadium will bring in new restaurants, residents, and other businesses.
