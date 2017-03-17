31 Arrested in Major Rowan Co. Drug Ring

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) — What law enforcement officials are describing as a major distribution center for methamphetamine and heroin has been shut down in Rowan County.

31 individuals are facing federal drug charges, with charges pending against one more person.

RELATED: Large Heroin Bust in NC Tied to Mexican Drug Cartel

Law enforcement officers say the drugs that came through Rowan County were distributed in several counties in piedmont North Carolina.

As the culmination of a nearly three year long investigation, on March 4, federal agents along with members of the Rowan Sheriff's Office and the SBI executed a search warrant at 3045 Artz Road near the town of Faith.

The warrant the residents are listed as David Fox, Morgan Nicole Pepper, and Matthew Walter Robertson.

SWAT teams and a helicopter from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were used in the search.

According to the warrants, it was believed that the residents of this property were involved in "smuggling of contraband into the United States; the unlawful importation of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana."

Investigators determined that "large amounts of methamphetamine ice, and in some occasions heroin, were being transported from Mexico to California to Washington State to North Carolina for distribution."

"In one of the most significant seizures," the warrant states, "7.72 pounds of ice was found at the residence on Hope Elizabeth Berrier on Thursday, October 29, 2015, in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina."

Investigators determined that the drugs in that seizure belonged to John Clinton Dunbar, a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, "who was dealing directly with Mexican national suppliers."

Based on that, and much more information gathered over the course of the investigation, law enforcement officials obtained the warrant to search the property on Artz Road.

Among the items seized were several bags of what investigators believe to be illegal drugs, seven cell phones, digital scales, $440 in cash, $391 cash in a safe, an additional $382 in cash found in the left cup of the bra of Morgan Pepper, a mirror with a razor blade and two $1 bills, and a black magnetic box containing three syringes.

Investigators returned to the home on March 8 with another search warrant, finding another set of digital scales, plastic bags, a cellphone, and other items.

Charged in the case so far are Andrew Scott Bost, Marco Antonio Santillan, Michael Eugene Long,Steven Bryan Wiggins, Michael Justin Antosek, John Clinton Dunbar, Teresa Hurley Dunbar, Barney Scott Paschall, David Shane Reid, Hope Elizabeth Berrier, Gary Wayne Benson, Tonya Renay Garrison, Oliver Dwayne Quinn, David Earl Fox, James Patrick Myers, Matthew Walter Robertson, Zackery Craig Cline, Kimberly Michelle Guske, Jonathan Morrison Norris, Christina Marie Moore, Jeremy Paul Bowers, Mark Brandon Templeton, Richard Sidney Murphy, III, Emily Grace Vuncannon, Arnie Preston Rabon, Scott Andrew Fraley, Thomas David Martinez, Jamie Lynn Myers, Jeffrey Wayne Long, Jessie Gray Rhodes, and Jeremy Dean Yancey.

Copyright 2017 WBTV