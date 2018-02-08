34 Flu Deaths Within the Last Week Bring NC's Total to 140

Flu virus (Photo: bodym, bodym)

34 flu deaths last week brought the total number of deaths in North Carolina this season to 140 according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The deaths happened between January 28 and February 3.

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27 there were 20 deaths and 21 people died from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20. A few North Carolina schools had closed temporarily because of the flu outbreak.

South Carolina's flu death number is at 106 according to the state's Department of Health.

