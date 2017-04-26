4 Churches Targeted By Burglars in Rockingham County

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of stereo equipment and musical instruments from New Beginnings Church in Eden and the End Time Fellowship Church in Ruffin. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – Churches are supposed to be a sacred place, but lately, they've become a target for thieves in Rockingham County.

Authorities are investigating four church break-ins over the last two weeks.

At Dan River Primitive Baptist Church, you can still see the evidence left behind where police say thieves unsuccessfully tried to break down the door.

“This black mark here is showing the evidence that somebody tried to get in and this piece of metal here makes it harder,” said Deacon Allen Carroll. “It makes it harder for somebody to pry open the door.

The other three churches weren't so lucky.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of stereo equipment and musical instruments from New Beginnings Church in Eden and the End Time Fellowship Church in Ruffin.

The pastor at End Time Fellowship Church has since installed surveillance cameras for protection against future burglars.

Back in Eden, the pastor at Victory Baptist Church says thieves broke in but only stole candy and a bible!

Carroll says the Rockingham County church community needs to look out for each other.

“We are hoping that they don't come back and keep trying to break in and steal from these churches,” said Carroll. “Maybe if they would start attending church, things would change and they would be thinking differently.”

Police still don't know whether the four break-ins are related.

Investigators say the crimes are all similar, but they're still tracking leads to officially link them all together.

Right now, there is no suspect description for any of the four break-ins.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these crimes to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.



© 2017 WFMY-TV