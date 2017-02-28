Thomasville Parents Arrested After 4-Year-Old Found Walking Down Road

Jeremy Billings and Melinda Billings (Thomasville Police)

THOMASVILLE — Two parents have been charged with Child Abuse and numerous drug-related charges after Thomasville Police found their 4-year-old son wandering along the road alone Monday.

A passerby found the boy on Hasty School Road and stopped to help him. The passerby called his home, but were unable to reach anyone and contacted police.

Officers found marijuana, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home of the parents, who were discovered in bed, unaware the child was gone.

.@ThomasvillePD say a 4-year-old child was found wandering the street on Hasty School Rd. Parents were asleep inside house with drugs. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/OIdDLO9ZDh — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) February 28, 2017

Jeremy Nelson Billings and Melinda Wright Billings, both 30, of Thomasville, were charged with Possession of Schedule II Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and child abuse. Both are in Davidson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and have a March 29 court date in Thomasville.

.@ThomasvillePD says the 4-year-old lived in this house. A passerby spotted him walking alone on the street and called 911. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/qtHcJCWZno — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) February 28, 2017

The Davidson County Department of Social Services placed the boy into the custody of a family member.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2017 WFMY