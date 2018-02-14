4-Year-Old SC Girl Missing, Police Looking For Her

Heidi Renae Todd (Photo: Charleston Police Department)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Police in Charleston are searching for a missing four-year-old girl.

Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing around 5:50 p.m. on Johns Island.

Officials say she was last seen wearing pink pants and blue shirt. The search is focused in an area off Sweetleaf Lane.

SLED will issue a state wide BOLO for missing 4 year old Heidi Todd who was last seen wearing pink pants & blue shirt. She may be with a Hispanic male, skinny, 25-30 years old with short hair & dressed in all grey. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

Police say she may be with a 25-30 year old, skinny, Hispanic male with short hair and dressed in all grey.

We're told the missing girl's mother has been taken to a local hospital.

Local media reports there is a heavy presence of people with flashlights searching the area looking for signs of where she may be.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WLTX-TV