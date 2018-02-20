NC 4th Grade Basketball Coach Accused of Attacking Referees: Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A shocking brawl broke out after a fourth grade basketball game over the weekend in east Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said a coach assaulted two referees who were sent to the hospital. The police report stated the coach was angry about calls made during the game.

“I guess the coach was a little upset that they lost,” said Edward Addie, president and founder of the Queen City Athletic Association, which hosted the basketball tournament inside North Ridge Middle School.

“What makes it even more disturbing, you have a coach who is also a parent, who has a kid that’s playing, and he’s displaying this type of behavior,” Addie said.

After the game, police said the coach hit the female referee with an open hand to the back of the head. Then the male referee jumped in to help.

“Happens to be her brother, so of course if someone puts hands on your sister, you’re going to come to her defense,” Addie explained.

Investigators said the suspect also punched the male referee in the face. Both referees were sent to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“This individual in particular will never be allowed to participate in any tournaments we host, because we don’t condone this type of activity,” said Addie.

Thought it was not a Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools event, parents with student athletes weighed in on the situation.

“Especially when children are involved, you don’t do that in front of them,” said one parent.

Police told WCNC they’ve identified the suspect, but so far he has not been charged.

“When you go to a point where you actually physically assault someone, I definitely think you should get arrested,” Addie said.

Addie added he’s seen tempers flare in other games, but nothing that lead to this type of violence.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

