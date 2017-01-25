5 Things To Do This Weekend Across The Triad

Motorcycle (Photo: Stock Photo)

1. GYMNASTICS MAKES YOU JUMP, JUMP, JUMP!

The Atlantic Coast Trampoline & Tumbling Invitational is this weekend in Greensboro from January 27th – 29th. Last year more than 350 athletes took part in the event. The tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Field House/Swarm Center located at 1921 West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Tickets: Entrance Fees: (at door)

2 day pass age 13 and older = $20 (single day $12)

2 day pass ages 6-12- $10 (single day $6)

For More Details: Atlantic Coast Trampoline & Tumbling Invitational



2. HEY…. ITALIANO!

What’s not to love about pasta?!? This weekend take an Italian cooking class while enjoying your favorite wine! Raffaldini Winery is offering an Italian Cooking Demonstration event on Sunday, January 29. The class is from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the winery located at 450 Groce Road in Ronda, NC. Tickets are $40 each and include food sampling, 2 glasses of Raffaldini wine, recipe card, and glass. You can also call the winery at 336-526-1078 for more information.

For More Details: Raffaldini Winery



3. CHILI!

There can only be one chili king or queen! Head to Winston-Salem for the first-ever Chili Cook-Off. The event benefits the Special Olympics of Forsyth County. The event is on Friday, January 27 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Miller Park Recreation Center located at 400 Leisure Lane in Winston-Salem. There will also be free games and music. Admission includes five sample tasting tickets, plus salad, corn bread, a drink, and dessert. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $7 for Special Olympics athletes. Additional sample tasting tickets will be available for $2 each.

4. DRIVERS START YOUR ENGINES!

Motorcyclists and drivers wanted for the 6th annual Polar Ride. On Saturday, January 28 take part in the ride to the Petty Museum. The event benefits the Petty Family Foundation, Victory Junction, and the Petty Museum. Registration is $35 and includes lunch, a commemorative tee shirt, and admission to the Petty Museum. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at participating Harley-Davidson dealerships throughout North Carolina. Riders will depart at 10:30 a.m. If you don’t have a motorcycle you can drive a car but you must register to participate.

For More Details: Petty Museum

5. A NIGHT OF MOZART!

It’s one of the most popular events at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. This weekend enjoy the annual Mozart Birthday Concert. The event is in celebration of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 261st birthday. The concert is Saturday, January 28 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Watson Hall located at 1533 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $22 regular and $18 for students.

For More Details: Tickets And Information



