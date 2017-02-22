5 Things To Do This Weekend: Feb. 24 - 26

The Charlotte Hornets’ D-League team unveiled its team name during the HAECO Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum. Two artists helped in unveiling the name using sponge paint. The new name was soon revealed the “Greensboro Swarm!” (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

If you have an event that's coming up send WFMY News 2 an email to news@wfmy.com Please include all information about the event.

We want to know if you ever take advantage of one of the five things to do list in the Triad. Contact us on our Facebook page or tweet @WFMY to let us know how you liked the event.

You can also share your weekend pictures by tweeting @WFMY using the hashtag #MyTriadWeekend

1. SWARM TIME!

Let’s hear it for the SWARM! Get your game on this Friday, February 24 as the Main Red Claws take on the Greensboro Swarm. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Fieldhouse located at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets start at $11.

For More Details: Greensboro Swarm

2. ROCK IT RUNWAY STYLE!

It’s about FASHION and FUN! Seven designers will take the runway at the “Rock The Runway” event in downtown Greensboro. The event is Friday, February 24 at the Elm Street Center. Comedians from The Idiot Box Comedy Club will take the stage after the fashion show. The fundraiser and silent auction benefits the Triad Goodwill. WFMY News 2’s Tracey McCain will emcee the event. Tickets start at $50.

Schedule of Events

5:30 p.m. – Doors Open and includes silent auction with Heavy Hors d’oeuvres & cash bar

7:45 p.m. – Rock the Runway seating

8:00 p.m. – Fashion Show starts

8:40 p.m. – Comedy performance

9:15 p.m. - Time to shop!

For More Details: Rock The Runway



3. BRING THE HEAT!

Winston-Salem Firefighters will bring the heat on the runway! That’s right firefighters will show off the hottest trends on the runway and all for a good cause. It’s all part of the Go RED for Women Charitable Fashion Show. It’s Friday, February 24 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Forsyth Court Holiday Retirement located at 2945 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. It’s $5 per person for tickets. The event also includes live entertainment, drinks, refreshments, prizes and more.

For More Details: 336-723-2006

4. FISHING, BOATS, TUBING AND MORE!

It’s your one-stop shop for all things boating, fishing, and anything to do with having fun on the water. The Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo takes place this weekend, February 24 – 26, at the Greensboro Coliseum. The event includes; fishing tackle, wakeboarding, tubing, kayaks, bass boats, ski boats, center consoles, pontoons, deck boats, watersports gear, tips from Pro Anglers and lots more. Admission is $8 for adults, Seniors 60+ & Military $7; Jr. Anglers (6-12) $5; Children 5 and under are FREE.

Event Schedule

Friday, February 24, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For More Details: Boat & Fishing Expo



5. DUBLIN BOUND!

Don’t miss out on the “Rockin’ Road to Dublin” coming to the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro this weekend! It combines the art of Irish Dance with the power of Rock-N-Roll! Starring World Champion Irish dancers Scott Doherty and Ashley Smith, along with a cast of 14 dancers, 8 musicians, and two vocalists. Rockin’ Road to Dublin is Friday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. tickets range in price from $20-$40.

More Details: Carolina Theatre

Copyright 2017 WFMY