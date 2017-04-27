5 Things To Do This Weekend In The Triad: April 28-30

Merlefest (Photo: WFMY)

1. BBQ! BBQ! BBQ!

There’s nothing like a BBQ showdown! This weekend come check out to the 7th BBQ Capital Cook-off in Lexington. The competition heats up when prize money is on the chopping block! Teams will cook up their best chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket. You can sample all sorts of yumminess at the BBQ competition. It takes place April 28-29 in Uptown Lexington.

April 28 & 29 2017

28 5pm-11pm, 29 8am-8pm

Music Schedule



More Details: BBQ Capital Cook-off

2. MUSIC HEAVEN

If you love the sound of strings, then MerleFest is the place to be! All this weekend get your music fix. MerleFest is considered one of the premier music festivals in the country. The festival hosts numerous artists, performing on 13 stages during the four-day event. The music festival is held on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.

Check out Ticket Prices

MerleFest Music Lineup

More Details: MerleFest

3. COMICS AND SUPERHEROES

If you love comics and superheroes, then this is the place for you! On Saturday, April 29 the Bull City Ciderworks will transform into LEXINGCON. There will be more than 70 comic artists and vendors, costume contests, face painting, balloons, giveaways, photo booth and more! The event is from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5. Kids 10 and under get in free. The event will take place at 599 South Railroad Street in uptown Lexington.

More Details: Lexingcon

4. HUGE BOOK SALE

It’s back book lovers! The St. Francis Book Sale starts this weekend. This year more than 50,000 volumes are stacked in three of the churches buildings. Books range from $1 to $5 and include paper and hardback books. The sale is April 28- 29. Doors open 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saint Francis Church is located on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

More Details: St. Francis Book Sale



5. GET YOUR GROOVE ON

Get ready for Groovin’ in the Garden! The event at the Gateway Gardens includes two stages of live music. Performances include: West End Mambo, the Radials, Cool String Concept, Tony Chambers, J. Timber, and Jazz Bands from five area high schools. The event also includes an instrument petting zoo, seed-planting activity, hula-hooping, lawn games, and food vendors. The event takes place April 30 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Gateway Gardens is located at 2924 East Gate City Boulevard. Admission is free.

