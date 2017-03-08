5 Things To Do This Weekend: March 10-12

Pic. Garden Brothers Circus (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

If you have an event that's coming up send WFMY News 2 an email to news@wfmy.com Please include all information about the event.

We want to know if you ever take advantage of one of the five things to do list in the Triad. Contact us on our Facebook page or tweet @WFMY to let us know how you liked the event.

You can also share your weekend pictures by tweeting @WFMY using the hashtag #MyTriadWeekend

1. CIRCUS IS IN TOWN!

Have fun at the circus this weekend! The Garden Brother Circus will perform Saturday, March 11 at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The show includes aerialists, motorcycle daredevils, Chinese acrobats, the Human Slingshot, animals, and more! General Admission tickets for kids (age 2-12) are only $8. Performances are at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

More Details: Garden Brothers Circus



2. SWARM TIME!

Let’s hear it for the SWARM! Get your game on this Friday, March 10 as the Rio Grande Valley Vipers take on the Greensboro Swarm. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Fieldhouse located at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets start at $10.

Buy: Swarm Tickets



3. TAKE ME TO THE 70S

Get ready for bell bottoms, platform shoes cause the 70s are back! On Saturday, March 11 head to Danbury to check out the “Bell Bottom Girls.” The music revue will take you grooving down memory lane. Make sure you wear your 70s best and are in the mood to dance. Two performances are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Arts Place located at 502 North Main Street in Danbury. Tickets are $12 General Admission, $10 SCAC Members, $5 students (K-12)

More Details: Bell Bottom Girls



4. BRACKET CORNHOLE COMPETITION

What’s not to love about cornhole?! On Friday, March 10 take part in the Heartstrings Cornhole Tournament and silent auction all for a good cause. The night includes not just cornhole but collegiate basketball, silent auction, raffle, prizes, beer, wine and stadium-themed food. The event is from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the Revolution Mill Events Center. Tickets are $25 per person for spectators. It’s $50 per person to play and you must register online.

More Details: Heartstrings Cornhole Tournament



5. ROBOTICS COMPETITION

It’s the best of the best in the world of robotics as 32 high school teams will go up against each other this weekend. The Robotics Competition takes place March 10 & 11 each day from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at UNCG Fleming Gym located at 408 Walker Avenue in Greensboro. The event is free!

More Details: First Inspires





Copyright 2017 WFMY