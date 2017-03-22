5 Things To Do This Weekend: March 24-26

Harlem Globetrotters in town this weekend! (Photo: WFMY)

1. SLAM DUNK!

You never know what to expect with the Harlem Globetrotters! Catch the team in action this weekend in the Triad. It’s a hoops show the entire family will enjoy! The Harlem Globetrotters have performed in 122 countries and territories on six continents. The Globetrotters will perform Friday, March 24 at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem at 7:00 p.m. then again on Sunday, March 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for Winston-Salem start at $22 and tickets in Greensboro at $23

More Details: Greensboro Coliseum, LJVM Coliseum

Read: Globetrotter With Greensboro Ties Returns To Triad



2. MAKE IT HOME!

The Southern Ideal Home Show is the Triad’s premier home and garden event! Check out landscaped gardens, building and home improvement projects, green living, kitchen & bath, interior décor, outdoor living, taste, travel and more! The show also features celebrity appearances from American Pickers’ Danielle Colby and a Tiny Homes Tour. The Southern Ideal Home Show takes places March 24-26 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Schedule:

Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets:

Tickets on sale at door.

Adults $10, children under 15 free with paying adult

Special Days:

Friday, March 24, Hero Day: Free Admission with Valid Active or Former Military, Police, Fire or EMT ID (No Coupons)

Friday, March 24, Senior Day (55+): $8 (no coupons)

Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25 after 5pm: $5 after 5pm (no coupons)

More Details: Southern Ideal Home Show

3. FOOD TRUCK!

Three words – 1. Food 2. Truck 3. Fest! Go taste it, sample it at the Mayberry Food Truck Festival. It takes place Sunday, March 26 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in downtown Mount Airy. You’ll have a chance to enjoy food, beer, music, and Mayberry!

More Details: Mayberry Food Truck Festival



4. CIRCUS FUN!

You’re never too old or young to enjoy the circus! Check the UniverSoul Circus this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum. You’ll enjoy the Mighty Motor Cycle Madness Biker Team, The Fresh Clownss, Bone Breaking Contortionists, Roller Skaters, Aerial silks, Caribbean dancers, mixed animal act and lots more! Ticket prices $16 and up.

More Details: UniverSoul Circus



5. PAJAMA FUN!

Who doesn’t love a pajama party?!? Kids 12 and younger can throw it down this weekend at the Greensboro Science Center. The center is hosting a Pajama Party on Friday, March 24 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite jammies and jam out to Big Bang Boom while enjoying plenty of farmyard fun. You can explore the museum and aquarium, and watch a show in the OmniSphere theater. It also includes crats, fun games, and face painting. Tickets: $12 for non-members, GSC Member: $10, under the age of 1 free!

More Details: Pajama Jam







