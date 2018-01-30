$5,000 Reward Added In Hunt For Jeremy Hayes

Jeremy Hayes

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - Randolph Co. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the Jeremy Hayes case. Hayes is wanted on several robberies and assaults, including assaults on two elderly couples.

An elderly couple was attacked in their home after opening their door to a man claiming to be with the Water Department last week at the home on Ingram Drive in Asheboro.

Hayes is believed to have attacked the couple who are both in their 80s. Emergency crews treated the couple for various injuries. Investigators believe Hayes' girlfriend, Kennedy Boggs, is related to the victims.

Sunday, Randolph Co. Sheriff Robert Graves confirmed they believe Hayes attacked again. This time it was a person working at a rest stop in Seagrove. The 21-year-old victim was robbed and beaten so badly that he needed 35 stitches and 42 staples.

Deputies say they think he committed another assault and robbery Saturday night of an elderly couple on the 5000 block of Old Randleman Road in Guilford County.

In September, Jeremy Hayes was arrested for robbing an elderly man. Court documents show the case was dismissed when prosecutors were unable to locate the victim to testify-- Hayes went free.

