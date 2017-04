Power lines and wind turbines stretch across the Morongo basin near Palm Springs, California, in August, when record-high temperatures put added stress on the state's electrical grid. (Photo: Paul Buck, EPA)

High Point, N.C. - The City of High Point says about 5,000 people are without power in the Oak Hallow and Johnson Street area. They say a tree fell down across a transmission line, and that crews are on site now.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about when the power should be back on.

