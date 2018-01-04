$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Wilkes County

Powerball tickets (Photo: WFMY News 2)

RALEIGH - Three winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and one worth $1 million from Wednesday's drawing were sold in central and western North Carolina.

The three $50,000 tickets were sold at:

Murphy USA on Lincolnton Hwy in Cherryville in Gaston County

Speedway on N.C. 16 in Denver in Lincoln County

Run-In on Elkin Highway in North Wilkesboro in Wilkes County

The $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Sam Roper Drive in Charlotte.

The winning numbers were 2-18-37-39-42 for the white balls and 12 for the red Powerball. The $1 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, beating 1 in 11.7 million odds. The $50,000 tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball, beating odds of 1 in 913, 129. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

RELATED: Mega Millions Bumps Up To $418M For Friday's Drawing; Powerball Soars To $550M

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is expected to grow to at least $550 million and worth $347.9 million cash. The total makes it the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history. Wednesday's jackpot was $460 million.

“We would love to see someone from North Carolina bring home Saturday’s $550 million jackpot,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Powerball is creating a lot of excitement and helping raise money for education. Remember, if you play, it only takes one ticket to win.”

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY