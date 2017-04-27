5th Church Break-in In Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, NC -- For the fifth time this month, authorities in Rockingham County are investigating a church break-in.

The Reidsville Police Department says someone broke into Penn Memorial Baptist Church on Freeway Drive late Wednesday night. Police say the intruder entered by smashing a window of the fellowship hall. At this time, it appears nothing was removed from the building. Police haven't made an arrest or named a suspect.

Anyone who knows something about this break-in is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Authorities are investigating four other church break-ins over the last two weeks.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of stereo equipment and musical instruments from New Beginnings Church in Eden and the End Time Fellowship Church in Ruffin.

Investgators say someone also broke into Dan River Primitive Baptist Church in Ruffin and Victory By Grace Baptist Church in Eden.

