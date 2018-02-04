6 Fires in Reidsville Within 3 Hours: Police

REIDSVILLE, NC - Reidsville officials are trying to find out what happened Sunday morning when six fires were reported within hours.
Between 12:12 a.m. and 2:53 a.m., the Reidsville Police Department and Reidsville Fire Department responded to six fires they deemed suspicious.
Officials say the fires were at:
- 1900 block of Vance Street
- 1300 block of Linville Drive
- 804 Poplar Street
- 800 Block of Elm Street
- 1000 Block of Hillsdale Street
Anyone with information should call Detective Curry at 336-347-2341, the Reidsville Fire Marshall at 336-347-2321 or Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.
