6 Fires in Reidsville Within 3 Hours: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:01 PM. EST February 04, 2018

REIDSVILLE, NC - Reidsville officials are trying to find out what happened Sunday morning when six fires were reported within hours.

Between 12:12 a.m. and 2:53 a.m., the Reidsville Police Department and Reidsville Fire Department responded to six fires they deemed suspicious. 

Officials say the fires were at:

  • 1900 block of Vance Street 
  • 1300 block of Linville Drive 
  • 804 Poplar Street 
  • 800 Block of Elm Street
  • 1000 Block of Hillsdale Street 

Anyone with information should call Detective Curry at 336-347-2341, the Reidsville Fire Marshall at 336-347-2321 or Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683. 

