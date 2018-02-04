6 Fires in Reidsville Within 3 Hours: Police

REIDSVILLE, NC - Reidsville officials are trying to find out what happened Sunday morning when six fires were reported within hours.

Between 12:12 a.m. and 2:53 a.m., the Reidsville Police Department and Reidsville Fire Department responded to six fires they deemed suspicious.

Officials say the fires were at:

1900 block of Vance Street

1300 block of Linville Drive

804 Poplar Street

800 Block of Elm Street

1000 Block of Hillsdale Street

Anyone with information should call Detective Curry at 336-347-2341, the Reidsville Fire Marshall at 336-347-2321 or Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

