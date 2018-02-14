6-Week-Old, Man Found Dead In House Randolph County: Sheriff

A man and a 6-week-old baby were found dead on the 6000 block of Suits Road in Archdale Wednesday morning according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The man was killed with a gunshot and the baby's death is undetermined.

The child's body will be sent to the medical examiner for a cause of death.

Lt. Reed with the RCSO says they don't know whether the man and the baby are related.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY