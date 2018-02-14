6-Week-Old, Man Found Dead In House Randolph County: Sheriff

A man and a 6-week-old baby were found dead on the 6000 block of Suits Road in Archdale Wednesday morning according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
The man was killed with a gunshot and the baby's death is undetermined.
The child's body will be sent to the medical examiner for a cause of death.
Lt. Reed with the RCSO says they don't know whether the man and the baby are related.
