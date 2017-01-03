6-Year-Old NC Girl Dies After Being Hit By Car

Police lights.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car on a North Carolina highway.



Local news outlets report that police say Israel Wilson was hit by a vehicle traveling on U.S. 70 in Black Mountain on Friday. She was taken to a hospital and later died.



WLOS-TV reports police say Wilson, who was a special needs student, ran from a car parked at a Goodwill store through its parking lot and the lot of the business next store before then running into the road into oncoming traffic.



Wilson's mother fell while running after her.



Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

