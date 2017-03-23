60 Acre Wildfire Burning In Wilkes County, 75 Percent Contained: Forester

Stock photo of a wildfire (Photo: Michael Pez / EyeEm, Custom)

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Wilkes County Forester Nathan Gatlin says a 60 acre wildfire in the county has been 75-percent contained.

The fire started shortly before noon on Thursday and is visible near Highway 115 between the communities of Broadway and Wilkes-Iredell, according to Wilkes County 911 Communications.Wilkes County 911 Communications.

Multiple fire departments are working the fire.

NC Forester Nathan Gatlin says two homes were in imminent danger at one point - with flames just 10-15 feet away. Firefighters were able to quickly put those flames out.

Gatlin says no homes have had to be evacuated. He says this all started because of someone burning brush in their yard, and not properly extinguishing it. The dry conditions most likely caused it to spread.

Gatlin says the person who was burning brush will likely be given a citation.

