60th Grammys: How to Get Your Big Break in Professional Music Industry

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Winning a Grammy is the ultimate goal for any artist. You can watch the awards show on WFMY News 2 Sunday evening. But everyone gets their start somewhere and you don’t have to go to New York, Los Angeles or Nashville to do so.

Skymount Studios in Greensboro has been helping artists get off the ground for 12 years. Owner and engineer Josh Milner says singers at any level can record and find success in The Triad thanks to technology.

Vanessa Ferguson got her start in the Triad and continues to stay here and record. She found fame on the competition show The Voice, but records as an independent artist right here at home.

Hear more about the local recording industry tonight on WFMY News 2 at 5.



Copyright 2017 WFMY