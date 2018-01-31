62-Year-Old Man Missing in Surry County

JD Kenneth Haynes

SURRY COUNTY, NC - Surry County officials are looking for a 62-year-old man last seen in Mt. Airy.

JD Kenneth Haynes, 62, has medical problems and Surry County EMS and the Mt. Airy Rescue Squad are actively searching for him.

Haynes was last seen walking on Elon Way off Silam Road in Mt. Airy and was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with stripes.

Anyone with information should call Surry County Communications at (336) 374-3000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY