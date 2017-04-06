65-Year-Old Danville Man Missing: Police

DANVILLE, N.C. -- A 65-year-old Danville man is missing from his home.

Danville Police say officers and K-9 units are searching for Mr. Randolph Lee Curtis, who was last seen at his home on Parkway Drive around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Mr. Curtis could be disoriented and confused, and may not answer to his name.

He was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants, an Elvis tee shirt, and work boots.

If you have seen Mr. Curtis, please call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

Copyright 2017 WFMY