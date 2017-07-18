69-Year-Old Man Drowns At High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC - Davidson County officials said a 69-year-old man from Massachusetts drowned at High Rock Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., rescue crews were called to the 500 block of Roy Coppley Road where Jerry Meldon’s body was found after a 45-minute search.



The man was swimming at the end of the pier when he went underwater and didn't resurface. His friend was in a kayak and saw him go under.

Sheriff David Grice believed the water was around 8 to 10 feet where he was pulled. Sheriff Grice said the man was visiting family in the area. Sheriff Grice ruled the death as an accidental drowning.

