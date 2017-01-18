7 Arrested After Group Demands Files In Officer Misconduct Investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Several protesters asking for documents related to an officer misconduct investigation were arrested Wednesday morning.

The group, “Operation Transparency,” wants the city to release all electronic and written documents involved in the arrest of Dejuan Yourse by Officer Travis Cole.

Protesters chanted, held signs and asked to speak with the city manager, Jim Westmoreland. He agreed and let group representatives into his office.

Westmoreland told the group that City Council had already voted to not release the files. The protesters continued chanting and refused to leave the building when security asked them.

Seven people were arrested for trespassing.

The protest stems from an officer misconduct investigation. On June 17, Cole and another officer responded to a possible breaking and entering. Dejuan Yourse was sitting on the front porch of his mother's house and said he was locked out.

When Yourse tried to make a phone call, body camera footage shows Officer Cole grabbing Yourse’s phone and an altercation beginning.

Both officers resigned.

Copyright 2016 WFMY