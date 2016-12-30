7 Heartwarming Stories Of 2016 In The Triad

Heartwarming stories here in the Triad (Photo: WFMY)

As we get ready to ring in 2017 we’re taking a look back at some truly inspiring life stories right here in the Piedmont Triad.

1. ALJ New Heart

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger they say and 14-year-old, ALJ from Burlington continues to prove that! Albert Jeffries, nicknamed 'ALJ,' has inspired so many in our community fighting for his life as he needed a new heart. His mother, Tina Turner was surprised to learn that her son would, in fact, receive a donor heart. Their story ended up with a surprise visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I feel great. I feel amazing. I feel like I can do anything I want now,” ALJ told Ellen.

ALJ and his mother have also kept a special relationship with the donor family.

2. Mortgage Paid With Pennies

LoUna Russell of Greensboro is one of those who can literally say, “every penny counts.” In fact, Russell paid off her final mortgage payment all in spare change she had collected over the years.

LoUna Russell pays off mortgage with change! Pic. LoUna Russell (Photo: WFMY)

The Habitat Homeowner was one of 24 to pay off their mortgages early. LoUna paid her mortgage off 14 years early! Bank of America has also pledged to donate $500 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro once a Habitat homeowner pays off their mortgage.

3. Around the World In A Backpack

Kevan Chandler of Winston-Salem had always longed to see Europe. Thanks to a group of friends Kevan who has muscular dystrophy took a very special trip like no other. The group of four took turns carrying Kevan in a backpack across Europe to live out his dream.

Philip Keller and three other friends will carry Kevan Chandler across Europe this summer. (Photo: WFMY)

4. Firefighters Save Boy’s Birthday

Padraigh Story had been looking forward to his 8th birthday for weeks. He planned a superhero-themed party. But even though he had invited his entire class-- no one showed up. Padraigh wanted to drop off his leftover cupcakes to Greensboro Fire Department's Station 5.

A birthday party turned out to be a bust for a kid with autism after no one showed up. And being the true heroes they are, firefighters with City of Greensboro Fire Department Station 5 came to the rescue. (Photo: WFMY)

That’s when the crew learned what happened. They asked Padraigh to return later that night and then they surprised him with a party!



5. Pen Pals Are The Best

Second graders at Hillcrest Elementary School have been busy this year writing letters to their pen pals. The pen pals turned out to be 18 Burlington police officers. Then the day arrived where the group of officers surprised their pen pals crashing their class for the day.

6. Epic Engagement

It’s not every day that an entire school is in on a marriage proposal. But that’s exactly what happened the day Greensboro firefighter Eric Estep proposed to his now fiancé Jessica Smith.

Greensboro Firefighter Eric Estep surprises his girlfriend Jessica Smith, a teacher at Northwest Guilford, by proposing to her at the school in front of faculty and students. (Photo: WFMY)

Estep got the school in on the proposal during a mock fire drill that’s when he got to ask the teacher to marry him! She said yes!

7. Animal Angels

This Christmas turned out to be a special one for the Forsyth Humane Society thanks to an anonymous $5,000 donation. The team celebrated with a thumbs up picture after 82 animals were adopted out due to the donation. Not only that but they also received a $50,000 donation as well!

Forsyth Humane Society adopts out all animals! (Photo: WFMY)

