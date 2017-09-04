70-Year-Old Man Drowns in Yadkin River After Kayak Overturns

WILKES COUNTY, NC - A North Carolina man drowned in the Yadkin River when his kayak overturned Sunday night between Roaring River and Ronda.
A police report says Luther Lee Key drowned shortly around 8 p.m. when his tandem kayak overturned after it was caught in some overhanging tree branches. Key, who wasn't wearing a life vest, was boating with another man.
Witnesses told police what happened when they arrived shortly before 9 p.m.
Key, who lived in Roaring River, was 70 years old. No other injuries were reported.
