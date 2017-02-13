70 Years Later, WWII Veteran's Dog Tag Returns To Family

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A family in Rock Hill is overjoyed to have a prized memento of their family's history, back home.

James Thompson trained in the Arizona desert before he was to be stationed in North Africa. It didn't work out that way, he ended up in Europe serving in some of the biggest battles.

"He fought in the Battle of the Bulge." said Bobby Thompson, son of James Thompson.

Back in Arizona, the soldier lost a dog tag where it remained over 70 years until the metal detector Chad Vinch was using alerted him to start digging.

"It's kind of one in a million," said Vinch. "I think it's really cool because it's a part of history. I think if somebody found something of my ancestry it would mean a lot to me. I think it's really, really special."

Bobby Thompson is grateful Vinch made the effort to find his family and return the tag.

"It means everything to us. He was a man of many, many talents. I live the American Dream because of him."

Both Thompson, and Vinch hope to remain friends for life.

