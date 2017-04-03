$7,000, Cocaine, Gun Seized From Burlington Convicted Felon

Krissean Lamar Tario Walker

BURLINGTON — Alamance County deputies seized cocaine, Adderall, marijuana and over $7,000 in the car of a Burlington man during a traffic stop last Friday, March 31.

Krissean Lamar Tario Walker, an alleged convicted felon according to the Alamance Sheriff's Office, was stopped driving a 1982 Oldsmobile on Rauhut Street in Burlington. Walker received multiple charges, including Possession of Firearm by Felon and Trafficking Cocaine.

RELATED: Police: 97 Bags of Possible Fentanyl Found On Burlington Road

A .38 caliber revolver, 31.5 grams of cocaine, 30 dosage units of Adderall, 33.9 grams of Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $7,703 was found in Walker's car.

Walker, 23, is in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY